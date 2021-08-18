Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,688 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.71. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $89.08.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.