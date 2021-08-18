Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $241.00 price target on the stock. Five Below traded as high as $226.02 and last traded at $225.97, with a volume of 3326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.62.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.52.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,464,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

