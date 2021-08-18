FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.800-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.350-$3.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $261.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.71. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

