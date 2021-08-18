Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $15.79. 116,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,021,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Separately, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Flora Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

