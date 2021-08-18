Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PDYPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $71.58 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

