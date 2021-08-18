Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Focus Universal Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCUV) were up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

About Focus Universal (OTCMKTS:FCUV)

Focus Universal, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of universal smart devices. Its technology features a Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform (USIP), a hardware and software integration platform that provides solutions for embedded design, industrial control and monitoring. It also offers Ubiquitor, universal smart controller, and sensors.

