Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FL. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.23.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

