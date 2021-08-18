Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

