Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $11,042,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.72. 873,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,576. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $309.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

