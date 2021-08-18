Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Cut to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Fortis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

