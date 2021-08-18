Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,796,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,891,000 after buying an additional 1,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after buying an additional 619,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fortive by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 913,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,500,000 after buying an additional 618,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

