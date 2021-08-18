Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,972,000 after buying an additional 39,429 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Fortive by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 175.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.13. Fortive has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.