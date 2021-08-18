Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 2,541 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 235.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,417 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after purchasing an additional 802,248 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 228,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,502,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.