Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Target by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $7.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.60. 524,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $134.67 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

