Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 184,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $219.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.75 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

