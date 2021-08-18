Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $227,354,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 446.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $160.42. The stock had a trading volume of 106,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,319. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.18.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

