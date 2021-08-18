Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.37. The company had a trading volume of 90,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,470. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.