Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Shares Down 3.8%

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $145.94 and last traded at $146.54. 50,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 617,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.03.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 84,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after purchasing an additional 215,329 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 268,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 183,357 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

