Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys 500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 844,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,988,000 after purchasing an additional 80,678 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.3% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,411 shares of company stock worth $70,053,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $144.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,576,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

