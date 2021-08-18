Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 41,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 844,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,988,000 after purchasing an additional 80,678 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.3% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,411 shares of company stock valued at $70,053,725 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.88. 7,576,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195,025. The company has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.90.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

