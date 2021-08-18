Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 495.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.