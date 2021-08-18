Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 495.24% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.
NASDAQ FRLN opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $19.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
