FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.32. FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 4,280 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter.

