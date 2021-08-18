FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.65

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

