Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Raised to $46.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.57.

FULC stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $714.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

