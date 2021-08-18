Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.60. 643,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,335. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $32,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,199,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,380 shares of company stock worth $1,122,691. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

