Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Downgraded to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FRNWF opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37. Future has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $49.04.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

