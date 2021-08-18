FUZE Token (FUZE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $58,378.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.52 or 0.00096749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $32,964.32 and $58,378.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00134112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00151188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,912.75 or 0.99856188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00888550 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.59 or 0.06813619 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 758 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token . FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.