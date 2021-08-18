FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Capreit (TSE:CAR) Issued By Desjardins

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capreit in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Capreit alerts:

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. This is a boost from Capreit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Capreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.