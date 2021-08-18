FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Park Lawn Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLC. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.06.

PLC opened at C$36.00 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$26.44 and a 12 month high of C$38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

