FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Freehold Royalties Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) – Investment analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRU. CIBC boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ci Capital lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.44.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$8.80 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 59.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

