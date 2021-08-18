FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Installed Building Products, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.66.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $119.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.93. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $245,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,367.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,240 shares of company stock worth $33,552,627 in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

