FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.54 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $662.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

