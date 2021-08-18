FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. Lowered by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Williams Companies in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE WMB opened at $24.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.
About The Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
