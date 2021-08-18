FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. Lowered by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Williams Companies in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

