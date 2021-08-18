FY2021 EPS Estimates for thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Decreased by Analyst

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for thyssenkrupp in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

