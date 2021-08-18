FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yamaha Motor in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CLSA lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.49. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.68.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

