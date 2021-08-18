FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

