FY2022 EPS Estimates for kneat.com, inc. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:KSI)

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for kneat.com in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Cormark also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

kneat.com (CVE:KSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 million.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of kneat.com from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

KSI stock opened at C$3.80 on Monday. kneat.com has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.74 million and a P/E ratio of -30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

