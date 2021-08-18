FY2022 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Reduced by Barrington Research

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.59 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in National CineMedia by 217.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

