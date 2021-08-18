FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Trevena in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

TRVN opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $195.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.43. Trevena has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Trevena in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trevena by 104.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.