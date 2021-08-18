G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIII opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.02. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

