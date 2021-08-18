Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.