GamyFi Platform Hits Market Cap of $2.93 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $3.66 or 0.00008202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded up 206.5% against the U.S. dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $1.80 million worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GamyFi Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00053210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00150276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,663.55 or 1.00003169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00885963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.23 or 0.06827321 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamyFi Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamyFi Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GamyFi Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamyFi Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.