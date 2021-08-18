GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 15313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $61,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769. 9.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GAN by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 1,686,332 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in GAN during the 1st quarter worth $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAN by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GAN by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 319,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,663,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $570.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

