GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. GAN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GAN opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.05. GAN has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47.

In other GAN news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAN stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GAN were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GAN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

