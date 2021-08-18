Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ganfeng Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GNENF opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69.

About Ganfeng Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

