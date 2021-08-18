Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ganfeng Lithium in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GNENF opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69.

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

