Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.47

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.47 and last traded at $168.26, with a volume of 8058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

Get Garmin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.45.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718 in the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 34.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 103.4% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Garmin by 43.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.