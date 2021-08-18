Gary J. Haseley Acquires 1,000 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $481.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after buying an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Transcat by 1,879.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

