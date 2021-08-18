Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Major Shareholder Blackstone Inc Sells 28,750,000 Shares

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of GTES traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $177,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTES. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.