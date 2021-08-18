Gattaca (LON:GATC) PT Raised to GBX 275 at Liberum Capital

Gattaca (LON:GATC) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GATC traded down GBX 11.30 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 215.70 ($2.82). The company had a trading volume of 177,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,454. The company has a market cap of £69.65 million and a PE ratio of -63.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. Gattaca has a 1-year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.62.

In other news, insider George Materna purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £253,000 ($330,546.12). Also, insider Kevin Freeguard purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, with a total value of £19,835.20 ($25,914.82). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 212,880 shares of company stock worth $49,483,520.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

