GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.60 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. GDS updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GDS traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. 10,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,078. GDS has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

